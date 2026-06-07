Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Orioles On June 7
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Gausman has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gausman is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.