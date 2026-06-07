Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Orioles On June 7

Gausman is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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