Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Giants On July 6

Gausman is 4-7 with a 4.19 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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