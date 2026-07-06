FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Giants On July 6

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, July 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Gausman has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-7 with a 4.19 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News