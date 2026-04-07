Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 7

Gausman is 0-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 2.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.