Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Diamondbacks On April 19
Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gausman has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gausman is 0-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.