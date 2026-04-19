Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Diamondbacks On April 19

Gausman is 0-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.