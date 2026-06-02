Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 2

Gausman is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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