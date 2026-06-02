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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 2

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gausman has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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