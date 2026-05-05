Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Pirates On May 5

Marte is hitting for a .214 BA, .272 OBP and .357 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 17 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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