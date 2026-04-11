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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 11

Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Marte has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .193 BA, .258 OBP and .281 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored six runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Taijuan Walker (0-2) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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