Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Orioles On April 13

Marte is hitting for a .197 BA, .269 OBP and .328 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored seven runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Phillies.

The Orioles have not named a starting pitcher.

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