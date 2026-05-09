Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Mets On May 9

Marte is hitting for a .209 BA, .262 OBP and .353 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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