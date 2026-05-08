Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 8

Marte is hitting for a .209 BA, .262 OBP and .353 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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