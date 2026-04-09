Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Mets On April 9
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Marte has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .208 BA, .269 OBP and .313 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Nolan McLean (1-0) gets the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.