Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Mets On April 9

Marte is hitting for a .208 BA, .269 OBP and .313 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-0) gets the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.