Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Mets On April 8

Marte is hitting for a .209 BA, .277 OBP and .326 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Mets.

David Peterson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.