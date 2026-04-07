Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 7

Marte is hitting for a .184 BA, .262 OBP and .316 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored four runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Braves.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

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