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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 7

Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Marte has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .184 BA, .262 OBP and .316 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored four runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Braves.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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