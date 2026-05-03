Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cubs On May 3

Marte is hitting for a .223 BA, .282 OBP and .372 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 17 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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