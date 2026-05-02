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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Cubs On May 2

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Marte has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .385 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (2-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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