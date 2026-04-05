Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 5

Marte is hitting for a .152 BA, .243 OBP and .242 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .486 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Martin Perez will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

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