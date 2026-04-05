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Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks • #4 2B

Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 5

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Marte has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .152 BA, .243 OBP and .242 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .486 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Martin Perez will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ketel Marte

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