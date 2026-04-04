Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Braves On April 4

Marte is hitting for a .167 BA, .265 OBP and .267 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

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