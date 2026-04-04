Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Braves On April 4
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Marte has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .167 BA, .265 OBP and .267 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryce Elder (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.