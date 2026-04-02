Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Braves On April 2

Marte is hitting for a .182 BA, .308 OBP and .318 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.

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