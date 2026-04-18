Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Blue Jays On April 18

Marte is hitting for a .224 BA, .280 OBP and .408 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 12 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.