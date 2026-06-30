Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 30
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .236 BA, .310 OBP and .494 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.