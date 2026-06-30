Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 30

Carpenter is hitting for a .236 BA, .310 OBP and .494 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.