Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On July 1

Carpenter is hitting for a .235 BA, .307 OBP and .503 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 22 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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