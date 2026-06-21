Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play White Sox On June 21

Carpenter is hitting for a .233 BA, .311 OBP and .493 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 16 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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