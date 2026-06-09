Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Twins On June 9

Carpenter is hitting for a .231 BA, .304 OBP and .488 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 13 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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