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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Twins On June 11

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .308 OBP and .500 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 14 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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