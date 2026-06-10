Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On June 10

Carpenter is hitting for a .230 BA, .301 OBP and .500 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 14 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Mike Paredes starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

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