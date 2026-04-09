Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 9

Carpenter is hitting for a .206 BA, .317 OBP and .382 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.