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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 9

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .206 BA, .317 OBP and .382 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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