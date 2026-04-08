Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Twins On April 8

Carpenter is hitting for a .188 BA, .289 OBP and .375 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (0-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.

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