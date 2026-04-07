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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Twins On April 7

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .194 BA, .297 OBP and .387 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cardinals.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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