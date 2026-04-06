Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Twins On April 6

Carpenter is hitting for a .194 BA, .297 OBP and .387 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.