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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Twins On April 6

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .194 BA, .297 OBP and .387 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored three runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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