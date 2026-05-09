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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Royals On May 9

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .208 BA, .293 OBP and .446 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 11 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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