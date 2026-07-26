Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Royals On July 26

Carpenter is hitting for a .210 BA, .278 OBP and .419 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 27 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.