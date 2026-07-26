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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Royals On July 26

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .210 BA, .278 OBP and .419 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 27 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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