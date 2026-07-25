Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25

Carpenter is hitting for a .208 BA, .278 OBP and .420 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 27 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

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