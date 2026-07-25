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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .208 BA, .278 OBP and .420 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 27 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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