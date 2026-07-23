Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Royals On July 23

Carpenter is hitting for a .207 BA, .278 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 26 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Randy Dobnak (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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