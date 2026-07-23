Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Royals On July 23
Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .207 BA, .278 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 26 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.
Randy Dobnak (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.