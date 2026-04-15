Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Royals On April 15
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .208 BA, .316 OBP and .417 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Seth Lugo (1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.