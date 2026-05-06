Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 6

Carpenter is hitting for a .214 BA, .301 OBP and .459 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 11 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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