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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 20

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m. ET. Carpenter has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .232 BA, .338 OBP and .464 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored five runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (2-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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