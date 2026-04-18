Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18

Carpenter is hitting for a .192 BA, .290 OBP and .385 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored four runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Brayan Bello (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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