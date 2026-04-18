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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .192 BA, .290 OBP and .385 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored four runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Brayan Bello (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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