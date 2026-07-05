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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 5

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .233 BA, .305 OBP and .487 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 23 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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