Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 4

Carpenter is hitting for a .232 BA, .306 OBP and .492 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 22 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.