Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Rangers On July 2

Carpenter is hitting for a .238 BA, .309 OBP and .503 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 22 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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