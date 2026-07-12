Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Phillies On July 12
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .224 BA, .300 OBP and .463 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 26 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.
Zack Wheeler aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.