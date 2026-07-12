Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Phillies On July 12

Carpenter is hitting for a .224 BA, .300 OBP and .463 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 26 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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