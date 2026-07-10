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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Phillies On July 10

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .227 BA, .304 OBP and .470 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Aaron Nola (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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