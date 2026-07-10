Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Phillies On July 10

Carpenter is hitting for a .227 BA, .304 OBP and .470 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Aaron Nola (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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