Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Padres On March 28
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.