Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Padres On March 27
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Padres.
Michael King makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.