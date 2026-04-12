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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 12

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .200 BA, .302 OBP and .356 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored three runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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