Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Marlins On April 11

Carpenter is hitting for a .190 BA, .286 OBP and .333 SLG with a 40.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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