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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Marlins On April 11

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .190 BA, .286 OBP and .333 SLG with a 40.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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