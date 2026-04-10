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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .184 BA, .289 OBP and .342 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored three runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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