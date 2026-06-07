Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On June 7

Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .311 OBP and .500 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 13 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (2-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.