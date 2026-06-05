Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Mariners On June 5

Carpenter is hitting for a .239 BA, .310 OBP and .487 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 12 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (5-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.