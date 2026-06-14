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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 14

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .316 OBP and .489 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 15 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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