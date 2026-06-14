Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 14

Carpenter is hitting for a .237 BA, .316 OBP and .489 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 15 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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